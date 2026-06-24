How women diplomats helped shape the UAE's response during one of its most defining moments

As the world marks the International Day of Women in Diplomacy today, it is worth reflecting not only on the role women play in diplomacy, but on what their contributions reveal about the strength of the institutions they serve.

The true test of diplomacy is not during state visits, international summits, or carefully choreographed negotiations. It is during moments of crisis, when uncertainty is high, decisions must be made quickly and governments are called upon to protect national interests while maintaining stability and international engagement.

During one of the most challenging periods in the UAE’s history, women diplomats were not observing events from the sidelines. They were helping shape the response.

Like millions across the UAE, I vividly remember the first emergency missile alert warning of the unprovoked Iranian attack on the UAE. In the weeks that followed, I worked intensively with my team in the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside colleagues across government.

From the earliest moments of the unprovoked aggression, I was proud to serve as part of the National Joint Media Cell, operating around the clock within the national emergency and crisis management system activated under the highest standards of preparedness.

What followed was a highly sophisticated whole-of-government response that reflected the strength and professionalism of UAE institutions. Government entities worked in close co-ordination, decisions were taken with speed and discipline and national capabilities were mobilised with exceptional preparedness and efficiency.

Over the course of the conflict, the UAE faced more than 3,000 missile and drone attacks, the vast majority of which were successfully intercepted. Despite the scale of the challenge, the country’s institutions continued to function effectively, public services remained uninterrupted and the UAE continued to advance its national interests and international priorities.

Play 00:44 Reem Al Hashimy: No country should hold strait hostage

In moments such as these, success depends on institutions that can perform – and excel – under pressure. The war demonstrated the UAE’s ability to respond effectively to uncertainty while maintaining confidence, stability and strategic focus.

What I witnessed during those weeks reinforced a reality that often receives too little attention: Emirati women’s contributions during such times are not exceptional. It is the natural outcome of a leadership vision that has invested for decades in developing talent and building capability.

At every stage of the response, female Emirati diplomats played important roles. While I helped lead the communications response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, senior diplomats under the guidance and directives of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs – including Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State – advanced the UAE’s interests and helped navigate a challenging and rapidly evolving environment.

Their role was significant not because they were women, but because it reflected the strength of a diplomatic service built on capability and a commitment to excellence. This progress did not happen by chance.

Under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, empowering women has remained a defining pillar of the UAE’s development journey and a strategic priority in building a resilient, future-ready nation. Supported by the longstanding efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, the UAE has created an environment in which women are empowered to contribute and lead across every sector of national importance.

Quote Female Emirati diplomats' role was significant not because they were women, but because it reflected the strength of a diplomatic service built on capability and a commitment to excellence

Today, women account for nearly half of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ workforce and serve across UAE embassies and missions around the world. At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, women have represented about 60 per cent of graduates in recent years, reflecting a strong and growing pipeline of diplomatic talent.

Emirati women today serve in leadership positions across government, security, innovation, public service and many other strategic sectors, reflecting a national approach that views empowering women not simply as a social objective, but as a strategic investment in the nation’s future.

The recent crisis offered a powerful reminder of that principle. It reflected what the UAE has worked to build over many years: institutions that draw strength from the full potential of their people. Long before the international community established a day to recognise women in diplomacy, the UAE had already made their advancement a pillar of national development.

The result can be seen today in the strength of its entities, the resilience of its diplomacy and its ability to navigate uncertainty with confidence, purpose and strategic clarity.

The women who helped shape the UAE’s response during one of the most challenging periods in our history are not exceptions to the UAE’s story. They are among the clearest expressions of a national vision that has invested in unlocking the full potential of its people and, in doing so, built institutions capable of meeting any challenge.