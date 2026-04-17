How the UAE and its Gulf neighbours can help keep a thirsty world hydrated

The next global race is not for AI or energy, it is for water; and the UAE should lead it.

For decades, water has been the quiet crisis, always present, rarely urgent enough to dominate global agendas. That is now changing fast as water is more than just an environmental issue. It is an economic issue, a security issue and, increasingly, a geopolitical one. For countries in the Gulf, it is also one of the most important strategic opportunities of the next 50 years.

History’s biggest crises rarely announce themselves with fanfare. They build quietly, data point by data point, until the moment when reversal becomes impossible. We are at that moment with water.

This year, the UN began using a stark new term: water bankruptcy. Not scarcity, but a condition where recovery to historical levels is no longer realistic. Today, about four billion people experience severe water scarcity at least one month each year, and the world is losing 324 billion cubic metres of freshwater annually. By 2030, global demand for water is expected to exceed supply by 40 per cent.

The Gulf sits at the centre of this challenge as one of the most water-scarce regions in the world, with per capita natural water availability far below the global average. The UAE, for example, receives on average less than 100 millimetres of rainfall annually, compared to a global average of about 860 millimetres.

To overcome this, the region engineered its way out of scarcity. Today, the Gulf produces more than 40 per cent of the world’s desalinated water, with the UAE among the global leaders. Desalination has made modern life possible in one of the driest climates on Earth. However, this success is reaching its limits as desalination remains energy-intensive, costly and environmentally challenging. As populations grow and temperatures rise, scaling the same model is no longer sustainable, nor sufficient.

At the same time, water is becoming central to every major global system. You cannot ensure food security without solving agricultural water use and you cannot scale artificial intelligence without water to cool data centres. In short, you cannot build resilient economies if communities are under water stress. This is why the world is entering what can be called the “water-tech era” where innovation will define water security.

Construction of hydroelectric power plant in Hatta. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Technologies such as advanced filtration, solar-powered desalination, AI-driven water management, atmospheric water harvesting and wastewater recycling are moving from the margins to the mainstream. What matters now is not who has water, but who can create, manage and optimise it.

In such a challenging context, countries that face constraints often become the most innovative. The UAE has proved this in sectors from energy to aviation; it can now do the same for water. The country brings together capital, infrastructure, strong institutions and a track record of executing ambitious national strategies.

Water technology today is where renewable energy was a decade ago. Costs are falling, innovation is accelerating and new models are emerging. The energy required for desalination has dropped significantly over time, and projects like Dubai’s Hassyan plant are pushing the boundaries of solar-powered water production at scale.

However, efficiency gains alone will not be enough. This is a systems challenge that requires breakthroughs across the entire water cycle – capture, treatment, storage and distribution. New frontiers are emerging, and they must be leveraged and scaled, from advanced membranes and nanotechnology to AI systems that detect leaks, predict demand and optimise every drop in real time.

Quote Water technology today is where renewable energy was a decade ago. Costs are falling, innovation is accelerating and new models are emerging

What is needed now is a clear strategic shift – from being a consumer of water solutions to becoming a global producer, innovator and investor in water technologies.

This means treating water as the UAE once treated energy: as a sector to lead. It requires building an ecosystem that accelerates innovation, uses national infrastructure as a testing ground and scales solutions beyond borders. The UAE has already begun investing in renewable desalination, expanding wastewater reuse and supporting research. Today, the vision is set as the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative reflects a shift from managing scarcity to shaping global solutions.

The next step is to connect these efforts into a unified national platform and push them to global scale.

The global water technology market is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030. Demand is structural, growing and immune to economic cycles. Water is not optional, it is foundational, which is what makes this a rare “zero-regret” investment. Regardless of how climate scenarios evolve or how economies shift, water will remain central to human survival and development.

Investing in water innovation is a hedge against all futures. Water is the next global frontier, and the race is already under way.