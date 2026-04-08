It's only natural that a model as successful as the UAE's would attract heat

They have been calling it a bubble for 50 years. Fifty years of waiting for it to pop. But here is the thing about bubbles: they do not employ 12 million people. They do not send humanitarian aid to four continents. They do not build ports, launch satellites or teach the world how to run a city in the desert. What they call a bubble, we call Tuesday.

I want to talk to the people who are awake right now. Not awake as in scrolling at 2am, doom-reading headlines. Awake as in building something. Awake as in they see what this place is and what it is becoming, and they chose it. Citizens who inherited a dream and decided to earn it. Residents who packed a suitcase and bet on a skyline.

This message is for you. And it is short because you are busy.

The world looks frightening right now. Missiles. Rhetoric. Sanctions. Media campaigns so co-ordinated that they feel like scenes from a movie you didn't agree to be cast in. The attacks come in every form now. Military, yes, but also in narratives, in doubt, in the slow poison of people explaining to you why what you are building cannot last.

But I need you to understand something. That reaction, all of it, is the highest compliment they know how to pay. Nobody bombs a wasteland. Nobody writes hit pieces about a country that doesn't matter. Nobody wages psychological warfare against a place they can afford to ignore. The fire is aimed at something that works. And the UAE works.

This did not happen by accident, and it did not happen because of oil alone. It happened because of a decision, made once and then made again every single morning, to build instead of blame, to move instead of meeting, to actually finish things.

That kind of speed makes people uncomfortable. The moment you rise fast enough to change the reference point, every system that depended on the old one pushes back. Every narrative that explained the world without you in it starts to crack. And cracking things make noise.

So, the noise is loud right now. Good. It should be. A few weeks ago, around 8.45am, I was still in bed scrolling through my phone when a blast went off a few blocks away. It made me jump. I sat there for a few minutes trying to understand what I had just felt inside my body. Then something shifted. The fear turned into adrenaline. I got in the shower and I went to work. Because there was work to do.

Here is what I see when I look around, and I am asking you to see it too: people who are not waiting for permission to lead.

Abu Dhabi, where engineers are building the next generation of advanced materials for the world while humanitarian workers pack warm clothes for children in Gaza and load medicine onto ships, even as their own skies are tested.

Quote Nobody wages psychological warfare against a place they can afford to ignore

Dubai still moving, still open, still making sure someone's salary lands on time, someone's cargo clears customs, someone's family makes it home, across every continent, every day.

Sharjah, where more than 7,000 entrepreneurs decided this was the place to turn an idea into something real, building everything from robotics to waste-to-energy systems.

Ras Al Khaimah launching the world's first AI-powered free zone while everyone else is still writing strategy papers about AI.

Ajman quietly building smart infrastructure on a compact footprint that bigger cities would envy.

Umm Al Quwain, the smallest emirate, betting on a blue economy and a new downtown that plans to give a 150,000 people a place to call home on land that was empty five years ago.

And Fujairah, standing on the edge of the Gulf of Oman, keeping energy flowing to homes and hospitals in countries that depend on 12,000 vessels a year passing through its port, while others try to shut the door.

Citizens and residents, from every corner of the earth, live here side by side. They are here because they moved towards the energy not away from it. Building and teaching and making things that did not exist before they showed up. They recognised something real in this place, and they stayed.

You are not watching history. You are making it. The people who make history have never been allowed to do it in silence. That is the price. It has always been the price.

There is a line I keep coming back to. Every tree that bears fruit gets stones thrown at it. Nobody throws stones at dead wood. The stones tell you where the fruit is.

So here is my ask. It is simple, and it is hard:

Keep going.

There will always be naysayers but keep going because the work is the answer. Every company you launch, every student you teach, every line of code, every project delivered on time, every hand extended to someone who needed it. That is the reply. Not words. Work.

Let the cynics talk. They always do, and they never build anything while they are at it. Ten years from now, when people study how a small nation on the edge of a desert became the place where the future was prototyped, they will not remember the noise.

They will remember what was built while the noise was loud. And they will wish they had been building, too.