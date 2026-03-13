When the sea spoke: How science revitalised Abu Dhabi’s fisheries

Our national story began with the sea. It fed our ancestors, shaped our culture and sustained our coastal communities long before the first drop of oil reshaped our history. Yet, over time, our appetite for progress exceeded the ability of our ecosystems to recover. Boats grew faster, nets became stronger and fish stocks declined at a rate that signalled an ecological warning.

Climate change intensified these pressures. Rising sea temperatures have altered spawning seasons, shifted species distributions and stressed coral reefs that serve as nurseries for juvenile fish. These environmental shifts added urgency to our work, reinforcing that both human activity and global climate trends influence the sustainability of our fisheries.

At the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, we have always believed that science is the bedrock of effective environmental governance.

Since 2001, EAD scientists have collected, analysed and interpreted fisheries data with meticulous precision. We documented species that were once abundant but had become rare. We mapped breeding grounds and identified ecological linkages that knit the Arabian Gulf into a single living system.

In 2004, this work led to the creation of the National Fisheries Information System, developed with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. This system became the knowledge foundation for the UAE National Framework for Sustainable Fisheries 2019-2030, which outlines a unified approach to restoring abundance in our waters.

To reverse the decline, we redesigned fisheries management through evidence-based policies. We introduced seasonal bans during breeding periods, implemented minimum catch sizes and prohibited destructive methods such as Gargoor traps and encircling nets by 2019. Each measure reflected scientific evidence, community consultation and a commitment to long-term stewardship.

And our fishing community responded.

The reefs support biological diversity in Abu Dhabi and provide a natural habitat for many types of fish and marine life. EAD Info

In 2018, only 8 per cent of fish caught in Abu Dhabi came from sustainably managed stocks. After implementing new policies and rolling out large-scale community education on responsible practices, the Sustainable Fisheries Exploitation Index rose to 100 per cent by last year.

This means that in just seven years, Abu Dhabi’s waters changed from a story of depletion to one of recovery, proving that when an active stakeholder community buys into, and takes ownership of, science-led policy, the result is not just theory but actual transformation.

Local fishermen often describe the shift in simple words: “The return of abundant fish stock has transformed our community’s livelihood. Science gave our sea a voice again.”

EAD’s latest scientific breakthrough has uncovered a hidden rhythm in the life of one of our most important species. New research confirms that kingfish have a second spawning season in Abu Dhabi waters from September to November, alongside the primary April to June season.

This discovery, made possible through targeted sampling and advanced analytical methods, gives us a clearer picture of how this species endures and adapts in the Gulf’s challenging environment. More importantly, it provides a stronger scientific basis for protecting the kingfish during both of their breeding windows, ensuring that our policies continue to support abundance rather than decline.

It is yet another reminder that the sea still speaks, and that every new insight brings us closer to protecting its future. From Abu Dhabi, our data and policies inform regional marine governance and contribute to progress under Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water.

EAD uses AI to monitor coral health, identify fish species and analyse vast datasets collected from advanced marine research vessels as well as from coastal sensors. EAD Info

The UAE is redefining ocean stewardship for a region that has always relied on the sea for survival. Our frameworks are now shared with neighbouring nations, where collaborative action is restoring shared waters. This model secures biodiversity and food security while strengthening economic resilience through stable fisheries, local employment and long-term resource availability.

As climate change warms the Gulf and shifts species distribution, predictive management becomes essential. We are harnessing real-time data, satellites and AI to anticipate ecological changes before they occur.

EAD already uses AI to monitor coral health, identify fish species and analyse vast datasets collected from Jaywun – our most advanced marine research vessel as well as from coastal sensors. These tools accelerate decision-making, enhance accuracy and allow us to manage ecosystems with unprecedented clarity.

This ambition also inspired the launch of NatureX Abu Dhabi, our collaboration with the Advanced Technology Research Council. NatureX accelerates monitoring, conservation and restoration through advanced technologies and AI, in partnership with local and international experts.

At the same time, we invest in young Emirati scientists, empowering them to inherit healthy and thriving marine ecosystems. True sustainability is not about preserving the past; it is about preparing the future. We recognise a fundamental truth: when we heal the sea, we heal ourselves. Our well-being, our food and our climate are linked to the health of our oceans.

Abu Dhabi’s journey shows that change does not need to come with conflict. When science leads and communities listen, recovery follows. When policy respects both evidence and empathy, the tide turns. Let us continue to listen to the scientists, to the fishermen and to the sea itself.

The ocean is speaking again. And this time, we are answering with action.