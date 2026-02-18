Human advantage will be everything in tomorrow’s job market – Gulf countries understand this

When Elon Musk told the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos last month that artificial intelligence and robotics could create “a pathway to abundance”, he was articulating a familiar technological promise. AI, he argued, could raise global living standards and remove material scarcity altogether. It was an optimistic vision, and one that captured the ambition of today’s technological transition.

But abundance does not remove the need for judgment. AI rarely announces its mistakes. It doesn’t announce when context has been misunderstood or when consequences have been misjudged. Most of the time, it produces answers that look accurate. It still takes a human to recognise when they are not. As AI becomes more capable, the value of being human has never been more important.

Across the Gulf countries, digital adoption is intensifying. Governments are embedding AI into public services, and companies are redesigning operations around automation and analytics. In this landscape, the roles that live on are those determined by judgment, communication, adaptability and trust. These are foundational skills in an economy heavily influenced by intelligent systems.

This was a recurring theme in the Davos meeting. AI is transforming the world of work faster than education systems and labour markets can fully adjust. According to the forum’s latest Future of Jobs report, about 44 per cent of core job skills will change by 2030, with technological disruption interacting directly with demographic and economic pressures. Yet the skills growing fastest are not purely technical. They encompass critical thinking, adaptability, leadership and the ability to operate across disciplines and uncertainty.

This dynamic is magnified in a region as young as ours. More than half of the Gulf’s population is under the age of 30. In Oman, the proportion is even higher. This demographic profile is often framed as a question of job creation, but it is equally a question of job quality. Specifically, whether the next generation is equipped for roles that steer systems as opposed to serving them.

That’s not to downplay the importance of technical skills. The region will still need engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity specialists and AI architects. But technical fluency is not enough. AI systems can already generate code, analyse data and optimise complex processes at a substantial magnitude. What they cannot do with the same depth or reliability is contextualise decisions within cultural and ethical frameworks. They cannot lead teams through uncertainty. Nor can they navigate ambiguity or earn trust when decisions carry ethical or societal consequences.

This is where human judgment becomes indispensable. The Gulf’s economic strategies mirror this understanding. Across the region, national visions emphasise digital transformation and human development, with education reform and skills mobility treated as principal economic instruments.

Oman is a case in point. Under Vision 2040, the country has pursued fiscal discipline and sector diversification alongside reforms aimed at harmonising education and training with labour market realities. The expansion of vocational and technical education through institutions such as the Oman National Training Institute, coupled with stronger co-ordination between universities and private-sector employers, is intended to hone transferable capability and widen participation among young Omanis.

As new industries emerge in logistics around Duqm, clean energy and hydrogen, advanced manufacturing and services, the ability to move between technical and commercial environments and adapt and learn continuously is vital, especially as roles evolve.

This echoes wider discussions at the Davos meeting around workforce resilience, where early investment in human skills was repeatedly identified as critical to absorbing technological disruption. In other words, economies that delay reskilling will face sharper social and economic dislocation.

The implication for young people entering the workforce today is that chasing only technical credentials is a fragile strategy. Technologies will change and tools will evolve. The ability to think critically and exercise judgement under pressure is what makes the difference.

Employers are responding accordingly. Up to 91 per cent of executives agree that human skills, or soft skills, are increasingly important to meet the demands and opportunities of the AI era. Communication, problem-solving and leadership are consistently identified as priority areas in workplaces being transformed by AI.

This is not a call to resist technology. On the contrary, the Gulf’s future competitiveness depends on embracing it. But technology should be understood for what it is; an amplifier, not a substitute.

Success over the next decade will favour organisations where AI handles volume and speed, while people provide direction and meaning. The same applies at a national level. Countries that pair digital infrastructure with human-centred development will retain control over their economic transition with stronger buffers against global shocks.

The region has done this before. Its economic ascent has always merged openness to innovation with strong social foundations. The next phase is no different, except that change is faster and the cost of delayed adaptation is higher.

For the Gulf’s youth, this represents a decisive moment, and investing in human skills is the most future-proof strategy available. Because in tomorrow’s job market, the human advantage will be everything.