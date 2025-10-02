Why your child doing poorly at school may have nothing to do with low motivation

When students struggle at school and allocate little time for homework, a reasonable assumption is a lack of motivation – or the unwillingness to study. This pushes schools and parents to focus on incentivising the child to work harder. Recent research suggests that differences in the productivity of time spent on homework are potentially far more important, implying a fundamentally different remedy. Gaining a precise understanding of the science of student performance is critical for the success of the educational reforms under way across the Arabian Gulf.

When I was a child, I enjoyed playing soccer, but I only did so casually. I avoided the hundreds of hours of regimented drills that must be put in by someone who seeks to become a professional player. This ensured my career lay away from the green grass of soccer fields.

To an onlooker, there are at least two possible explanations for my failure to become the next Lionel Messi. The first is that I lacked the motivation to put in the necessary hard work. Or, that I lacked the ability and knowledge needed to transform my hours on the training field into a career as a professional soccer player.

From the perspective of the Arab Gulf countries, replicating such studies in local contexts can play a significant role in educational reform

The same line of thinking can be applied to students who struggle at school while spending less time on homework than their more successful peers: do they lack motivation, or is homework an unproductive enterprise for them?

To a struggling student, the return on each hour of self-learning may be meagre compared to the high yield experienced by star students. The steps needed to improve a student’s motivation – such as helping them appreciate the importance of doing well at school or improving their self-confidence – are very different from other interventions that may be required to make a student’s self-study more productive. Understanding the cause is critical for prescribing the correct remedy.

And there are parallel case studies in other fields. Take the Arabian Gulf, for example, and the economies that are undergoing transformations. There is a need for policy decisions that quickly deliver improvements before income from hydrocarbons falls.

Accordingly, understanding the underlying factors contributing to student success is a priority. This need is accentuated by studies of the relationship between human capital and economic growth: for an economy to thrive, one must not simply focus on the average or best students – even the weaker ones must improve: like a chain, an economy is only as strong as its weakest link.

The problem for educators in the Arabian Gulf and elsewhere is that it is very difficult to accurately diagnose the cause of a student’s struggles. How does one measure motivation and homework productivity reliably and discern the role played by each of those factors? This challenge has led to educators taking a more qualitative and one-size-fits-all approach, with a presumption that for many students, low motivation is a chronic cause of underperformance.

New research presents an alternative path. Christopher Cotton, professor of Economics at Queen’s University, Canada, and his colleagues gathered precise, student-level data for more than 1,600 students in the Chicago Public Schools system over several years. Critically, they were able to manipulate determinants of motivation, for example, by paying students to do their homework, and observed exactly how homework time was spent and how students benefitted.

The study’s key conclusion is that contrary to conventional wisdom low motivation was not the primary cause for the underperformance of students. Instead, students who struggled spurned the opportunity to do homework that would improve their grades primarily because the productivity of such time was so low, in contrast to the high returns on homework realised by better-performing students, which is to say, better grades.

Professor Cotton and his colleagues also identified solutions to the problem. Beyond the role that high-quality schools play, the researchers demonstrated productivity improves when homework is broken down into distinct, structured learning tasks with clear feedback.

For example, the online platform required students to solve five of six problems correctly per task. This structure made effort more effective, reduced time wasted and increased learning. Moreover, the judicious use of financial incentives – in the form of payments for correctly solved homework tasks – accelerated the process of learning and hence improved productivity, with lasting positive effects on a student’s performance.

From the perspective of the Arab Gulf countries, replicating such studies in local contexts can play a significant role in educational reform. Such an approach not only ensures that what worked in Chicago can work in this region, it can also equip educators and scholars with the advanced research methods needed to study this issue and related ones with the necessary rigor that can sometimes be elusive in the Arabian Gulf region.

Should the Chicago study’s findings materialise in the Gulf, the lesson is clear: motivating students matters, but making their study time work harder for them matters even more. A shift in focus towards productivity-based interventions could be the difference between cosmetic reforms and a genuine leap in educational performance.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'O' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Zeina%20Hashem%20Beck%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20112%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Penguin%20Books%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO World Cup 2022 qualifier UAE v Indonesia, Thursday, 8pm Venue: Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Analysis Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Why%20all%20the%20lefties%3F %3Cp%3ESix%20of%20the%20eight%20fast%20bowlers%20used%20in%20the%20ILT20%20match%20between%20Desert%20Vipers%20and%20MI%20Emirates%20were%20left-handed.%20So%2075%20per%20cent%20of%20those%20involved.%0D%3Cbr%3EAnd%20that%20despite%20the%20fact%2010-12%20per%20cent%20of%20the%20world%E2%80%99s%20population%20is%20said%20to%20be%20left-handed.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20an%20extension%20of%20a%20trend%20which%20has%20seen%20left-arm%20pacers%20become%20highly%20valued%20%E2%80%93%20and%20over-represented%2C%20relative%20to%20other%20formats%20%E2%80%93%20in%20T20%20cricket.%0D%3Cbr%3EIt%20is%20all%20to%20do%20with%20the%20fact%20most%20batters%20are%20naturally%20attuned%20to%20the%20angles%20created%20by%20right-arm%20bowlers%2C%20given%20that%20is%20generally%20what%20they%20grow%20up%20facing%20more%20of.%0D%3Cbr%3EIn%20their%20book%2C%20%3Cem%3EHitting%20Against%20the%20Spin%3C%2Fem%3E%2C%20cricket%20data%20analysts%20Nathan%20Leamon%20and%20Ben%20Jones%20suggest%20the%20advantage%20for%20a%20left-arm%20pace%20bowler%20in%20T20%20is%20amplified%20because%20of%20the%20obligation%20on%20the%20batter%20to%20attack.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThe%20more%20attacking%20the%20batsman%2C%20the%20more%20reliant%20they%20are%20on%20anticipation%2C%E2%80%9D%20they%20write.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CThis%20effectively%20increases%20the%20time%20pressure%20on%20the%20batsman%2C%20so%20increases%20the%20reliance%20on%20anticipation%2C%20and%20therefore%20increases%20the%20left-arm%20bowler%E2%80%99s%20advantage.%E2%80%9D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Dunbar

Edward St Aubyn

Hogarth

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Watch live The National will broadcast live from the IMF on Friday October 13 at 7pm UAE time (3pm GMT) as our Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi moderates a panel on how technology can help growth in MENA. You can find out more here

The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A