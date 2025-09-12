Lessons from Napoleon on how economic warfare can seriously backfire

French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte famously blockaded the British during the early 19th century in an attempt to economically coerce France’s erstwhile adversary. Ultimately, his efforts backfired, contributing to his eventual capitulation in 1815. Today, in 2025, leaders looking to use economic isolation against geopolitical rivals would do well to heed the lessons offered by Napoleon’s failed foray.

In 1806, as part of his multi-front war with Great Britain, Napoleon launched the “Continental System”, whereby European countries were banned from trading with Britain. The island state’s rapid population growth during the Industrial Revolution had raised its demand for food, while technological advancement meant that agriculture now competed with manufacturing for land use.

As a result, Britain was more dependent than ever on food imports – and hence more susceptible to the pain caused by a disruption to those supply chains. Moreover, the continent was a critical outlet for British manufactures, which in turn financed the all-conquering British navy. For the French emperor, this presented an opportunity to coerce the British without the logistical challenges of an amphibious assault.

On the surface, it is easy to see why this approach was so appealing to Napoleon. No country that depends as heavily as the British did on international trade can resist a blockade indefinitely. Moreover, having recently expanded his empire with devastating speed, Napolean imagined that getting European businesses and citizens to comply with the embargo required no more than issuing the order. An added feature of the Continental System is that it nominally reduced the need for military confrontation, with Britain’s pocket being deemed weaker than its sword.

In the increasingly quasi-lawless international relations of the 21st century, many of these expectations are shared by leaders looking to coerce rival countries through economic pressure, and to avoid the need to deploy expensive military hardware in an uncertain and rapidly evolving battlefield. However, like Napoleon, they, too, are finding out that the use of extreme trade barriers does not always yield the desired results.

More specifically, one of the key weaknesses in Napoleon’s approach was his overestimation of the ease of enforcing the embargo. Allies and vassal states did not take kindly to being ordered to cease trade with the British since they had fundamentally different interests to those of the fast-expanding French nation.

That created fertile ground for smuggling, forcing Napoleon to redirect valuable military resources away from the battlefields towards the mundane and vexing task of enforcing an embargo. Moreover, even when his efforts were successful in limiting trade with Great Britain, the result was significant economic pain – in the form of acute key commodity shortages – in the countries being forced to toe the line.

On the surface, it is easy to see why this approach was so appealing to Napoleon

Napoleon also underestimated Britain’s resourcefulness in developing alternative trade partnerships. Across the Atlantic Ocean, then-US president Thomas Jefferson – fed up with impressment and piracy by British and French-aligned navies – initially imposed a comprehensive embargo on Europe.

However, he eventually relented due to the adverse consequences on the US economy, inadvertently providing the British with a valuable lifeline. Put short, Britain remained resilient, while France weakened its own allies and provoked resentment among its coalition.

In 2025, the odds are arguably even more in favour of the country being targeted with economic isolation. The unipolar world of the 1990s is dead, and in its stead has emerged a multipolar configuration where no country wields sufficient influence to economically cripple a sizable adversary.

Too many other countries correctly perceive the profitability of helping the targeted country out through the maintenance of trade relations, and regard undermining the blockading state as either an acceptable cost of doing business or even a welcome act of defiance.

A further complication is that supply chains are now much more integrated and complex than at any other time in history. This amplifies the risk of an embargo having a counterproductive effect on the imposing country, while also accentuating the fallout among friends and foes alike as they reel from the instability.

Moreover, while Napoleon’s navy had the option of explicit military coercion aided by an acute asymmetry in combat capabilities, in today’s world of airborne and seaborne drones, a blockading ship that costs hundreds of millions of dollars can be impaired or even sunk at the cost of a few thousand dollars.

The above, however, does not imply that economic coercion is useless. Instead, it affirms the importance of embedding it in a credible, multilateral economic strategy that involves both carrots and sticks for participating nations. A well-structured plan that has buy-in from a large international coalition can still be effective, whereas banging one’s fist on the table and demanding compliance is unlikely to work.

Napoleon thought he could starve Britain into submission, but it was his own empire that went hungry. Policymakers today should take note before setting another blockade that backfires.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

LIVERPOOL%20TOP%20SCORERS %3Cp%3E(Premier%20League%20only)%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Salah%20129%3Cbr%3ERobbie%20Fowler%20128%3Cbr%3ESteven%20Gerrard%20120%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Owen%20118%3Cbr%3ESadio%20Mane%2090%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.