What makes a good ad? Cultural intelligence, for one

Too many brands speak the language of performance but forget the dialect of their audience. In a region such as the Middle East, where history breathes through every alley and identity is stitched into the rhythm of life, brands that localise are not just advertising – they’re building belonging. This can make all the difference to whether a campaign fails or succeeds.

This region is not a monolith. The Gulf is not the Levant, Saudi Arabia is not Egypt and there is no single cultural code can unlock the heart of the Middle East. When brands try to shoehorn this market into a global template without giving it a local soul, the campaign falls flat. At best, it is ignored. At worst, it is rejected.

The data is clear. According to Astute Analytica’s latest Mena digital advertising forecast, digital ad spends in the region reached $5.5 billion in 2022 and are projected to hit $7.9 billion this year, driven by mobile-first behaviours, rising e-commerce adoption and explosive content consumption on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

By empowering local teams, brands can go beyond traditional market research and gain authentic, ground-level insights

Saudi Arabia alone demonstrates this shift, boasting 97 per cent smartphone penetration among adults. This trend is similarly strong in Egypt, where digital ad growth is forecasted to accelerate significantly following the rollout of 5G. Meanwhile, in the UAE, digital advertising already commands 73 per cent of total ad spend, with social media accounting for a substantial share, according to the latest report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau Mena.

Combine this with a regional youth population in which more than 60 per cent are under the age of 30 and you begin to see the immense opportunity – and responsibility – for brands to shape culturally relevant, emotionally intelligent conversations.

But here is the catch, and it is a critical one: growth without relevance is just noise. Audience measurement firm Nielsen reports that 63 per cent of Middle Eastern consumers prefer brands that authentically reflect their culture. This does not just mean demographic profiling but genuine cultural reflection, including language, values and lived experiences such as prayer times, family gatherings and Ramadan traditions.

Localisation is not translation, it is respect. Localisation is about recognising that a mother in Cairo, a teenager in Riyadh and a young entrepreneur in Dubai each navigate different realities that are shaped by unique contexts. Respecting that difference requires intentionality. It cannot be simply a matter of swapping English for Arabic.

Consider Ramadan. Brands that perceive the holy month as merely a commercial event rarely resonate. Successful brands understand its deeper spiritual and emotional significance. According to Google’s Mena Ramadan Insights Report from 2023, Ramadan-specific campaigns witnessed up to a 40 per cent increase in consumer engagement versus generic messaging during the same period. Brands that belong, win.

Effective campaigns in the Middle East feel native because they are rooted in authentic local storytelling, partnerships and voices that resonate deeply with regional experiences. A YouGov Mena poll from last year highlights this clearly, with 72 per cent of GCC consumers trusting brands that partner with regional influencers who authentically represent local culture.

For example, a leading fast-moving consumer goods brand’s localised Ramadan campaign achieved a 120 per cent increase in social media engagement and a 32 per cent rise in sales, highlighting the direct impact of culturally relevant advertising. Similarly, a global tech brand witnessed a 75 per cent higher click-through rate during its UAE National Day campaign by integrating the local dialect and cultural symbols authentically.

Localisation is not a barrier to scale. It is the bridge to deeper, longer, and more profitable relationships. When the message echoes on the streets of Jeddah or resonates in the cafes of Alexandria, brands do not just sell, they sustain.

The global standard still matters. This is not about discarding structure or consistency. Global standards maintain integrity, clarity and trust, but these must be infused with regional soul. Think of it as a music remix; the core beat remains consistent, yet the instruments are tuned to the local market.

Maggi’s Ramadan campaign in 2024 was built on deep cultural insight. Across the region, many home cooks yearn to recreate the traditional dishes they grew up with, yet struggle with time, skill or confidence. Rather than romanticise nostalgia, Maggi responded with empathy. One of its campaigns reimagined family meals through simplified, respectful cooking experiences.

The campaign’s creatives honoured rituals from Egypt to the Levant while the media brought them to life through addressable, persona-led planning. Each touchpoint, from TV and social to in-store and e-commerce, was crafted to speak to distinct audiences, whether a newlywed in Cairo or a mother in Jeddah. The results spoke volumes; the brand recorded a double-digit sales rise. The campaign did not just earn awards, it earned a place at the Ramadan table.

In Saudi Arabia, Nana, a leading femcare brand, tackled a different cultural tension, the silent discomfort young women feel carrying period products in public. One of the company’s campaigns for tote bags turned that stigma into empowerment. Custom tote bags featuring subtle, culturally attuned designs were paired with personalised digital storytelling and context-aware media placements. The brand showed up in the right places with the right message, thereby creating real resonance. Nana witnessed a 28 per cent increase in brand consideration and a notable surge in social conversation around normalising period talk.

This wasn’t just brave campaigning – it was addressable media with heart. What Maggi and Nana prove is simple but powerful. When brands lead with insight, honour cultural truths and deliver through personalised, addressable media, they connect. And in this region, connection is currency.

Maggi and Nana did not just localise, they listened. They responded with relevance, not noise. So how can more brands do the same?

They can invest in cultural intelligence beyond traditional market research and gain authentic, ground-level insights. By empowering local teams, they can let strategies emerge organically from within the culture. Avoiding superficial adaptations allows brands to build campaigns with communities, not just target them.

I’ve sat in enough boardrooms to know that efficiency is tempting, but performance follows genuine connection. Connection demands relevance, and relevance begins with respect. In the Middle East, you don’t win hearts by shouting. You win by speaking the right language – sometimes literally, always emotionally.

Let’s stop localising for compliance. Instead, localise with purpose, heart and the profound understanding that culture in this region isn’t a mere consideration, it’s the entire context.

