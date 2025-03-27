A representation of life before the discovery of oil, showcased last year at the Abu Dhabi festival. Photo: Eiman Alblooshi
A representation of life before the discovery of oil, showcased last year at the Abu Dhabi festival. Photo: Eiman Alblooshi

Opinion

Comment

Building togetherness and connection is at the heart of the Abu Dhabi festival

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo
Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo is founder of the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival

March 27, 2025