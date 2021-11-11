Mexico at Expo 2020 Dubai is a sign of its strong ties with the UAE

Forty six years after the formalisation of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the UAE, the bonds of friendship and co-operation between the countries have developed significantly, due to the reciprocal interest and advantages in both markets. Such positive ties can be further explored to mutual benefit.

Definitely, the UAE – thanks to its dynamism and accelerated economic, commercial and financial development – represents a privileged gate of access to the Middle East's markets, both because its commercial openness and its ease of business, as well as due to its location as a re-exporting platform to other countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

In addition, the UAE has long practiced a policy of strong and consistent international co-operation. It is a country alert to new potential partners and new investments.

For Mexico, the UAE represents an ideal partner and ally for its market diversification strategy and for attraction of foreign investments. For the UAE, Mexico is a priority country in Latin America and the Caribbean region, due to the size of its economy, its geopolitical position and regional leadership.

In the past few years, there have been high-ranking visits by officials, business and commercial delegations. In March 2019, in Mexico, we had the honour to receive Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, who had a meeting with Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's Minister of Foreign Relations. Both dignitaries at the time signed a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic training between the ministries of foreign affairs of Mexico and the UAE.

It is also worth underlining the importance of direct flights from Dubai to Mexico City on Emirates Airlines, which started operations in December 2019. This was a milestone in improving connectivity between the two countries and facilitating economic, commercial and cultural exchanges – as well as tourism. The opening of a representation office of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mexico City will add to opportunities that both countries can offer in different sectors.

To date, the countries share 20 treaties and agreements. Among the most relevant legal instruments in force between Mexico and the UAE are: the agreement on protection and promotion of investments; and the agreement on the suppression of visa in ordinary passports.

Inside the Mexican pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Pawan Singh / The National

In the multilateral arena, co-operation between Mexico and the UAE has been reflected in the support exchanged for their respective candidacies to diverse positions in the international organisations, such as those that were exchanged for occupying non-permanent seats at the Security Council of the UN, and the promotion of joint initiatives in such international organisations. In 2022, both countries will share seats at the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council, a coincidence that will be used for approaching points of view and forming a consensus on different global issues.

In the last four years Mexico has left a cultural, touristic and culinary footprint in the UAE. The embassy of Mexico in the UAE has organised more than 80 events and exhibitions in the UAE, some of them with the support of Mexican enterprises that are operating in the Emirates market. Notable among them, "The Old Books of the New World”, presented at the National Library of the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi; and, of course, the participation of Mexico in Expo Dubai 2020.

The government of Mexico expresses its sincere appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the UAE government that made possible Expo 2020 Dubai. Definitely, this universal exposition, the first in the Middle East, offers participating nations an exceptional connection space for six months with the rest of the world. It is the perfect showcase for opportunities and attractions that Mexico offers and will help its relations with 192 countries present. The business section of the Mexico Pavilion works hard to take advantage of all opportunities that are generated in exhibitions of this nature to reinforce efforts to reactivate our economy.

The Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai represents values emblematic of Mexican culture. The facade was made by hand by 200 women from the town of Etzatlan, Jalisco, in central-western Mexico. The pavilion also has works of Mexican photographers and artists.

Additionally, Mexico is presenting a world-class cultural programme at the Expo and in the other emirates of the UAE. The pavilion of Mexico showcases our beautiful country, the many artists and manifestations of enormous cultural significance, such as "the Knight of the Seas", the Cuauhtemoc sail training ship, that will arrive at Port Rashid, Dubai, and be present for the first time on voyages in the Arabian Gulf.

Close to the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE, I wish to reaffirm the will of the government of Mexico to further strengthen relations between the two countries. Much has been woven and we will continue to pave the way for strategic ties between Mexico and the UAE for the benefit of both peoples.