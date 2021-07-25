The summer slowdown is a chance to reflect on our social media use

Experian Hitwise, specialists in measuring online behaviours, report a significant global dip in social media activity during July and August. In one of our own studies, published in the Journal of Big Data in 2019, we report the exact same pattern for the UAE, based on Twitter data. So why does summer see a slowdown on social media? Perhaps it’s because people travel, spend time with loved ones, and take a break from school or work. Whatever the reason, spending less time on social media is starting to look like a healthy choice for many of us.

According to Statistica, as of January this year, a little more than half the global population – about 4.2 billion people – are active social media users. A growing body of research also suggests that a minority of these social media users will develop unhealthy relationships with their platforms of choice. Researchers coined the term "problematic social media use", or PSMU, to describe such behavioural patterns. For example, when the use of social media negatively impacts a person’s relationships or work, we might start talking about PSMU.

A large international study published in Computers in Human Behaviour in 2021 suggests that between five and 13 per cent of social media users can be classed as “problematic users”. There is, however, a huge difference in the rate of PSMU from one nation to the next. For instance, relatively collectivist societies, such as those in the Middle East and Far East, report higher rates of PSMU than their individualistic counterparts in North America and northern Europe. This is an area for future research, but one theory suggests it might be because collectivist values such as maintaining extended family connections lead to greater social media use, reflected in higher rates of PSMU.

There are also growing concerns that excessive and more compulsive use of social media can harm our mental health. The rising rates of depression among young people in the US, and other nations, have given rise to the idea that PSMU may be implicated. A study published in Clinical Psychological Science in 2018 connected the rising rates of US teen depression and suicide between 2010 and 2015 with the increased use of social media during the same period. The study was based on data from more than half a million adolescents (ages 13 to 18). The research team found that teens who spent more time on social media were more likely to report mental health issues. Conversely, those spending more time on non-screen activities – for example, in-person social interaction, sports, homework, print media and so on – were less likely to report such problems.

Other studies exploring the PSMU-mental health link have gone further by following people up over time. In one such longitudinal study, PSMU and depression were assessed at three separate intervals over 24 months. Changes – increases or decreases – in PSMU were linked to corresponding changes in depressive symptoms. Such results suggest that targeting or reducing PSMU may help prevent the onset of depression.

Beyond depression, PSMU has also been associated with sleep problems. In a UK study of 855 adults, 70 per cent reported using social media after going to bed, with 15 per cent doing so for an hour or more. This nocturnal social media use was clearly associated with insomnia and shorter sleep durations. The psychological and physical health consequences of poor sleep quality and insomnia are well documented, with links to depression, anxiety, obesity, heart disease and more.

Another growing concern with social media is the phenomenon of distracted driving. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death worldwide for people between the ages of five and 29. We don’t know what percentage of car accidents involve phone use or social media use. Still, we know that individuals with PSMU are at greater risk of ever having been involved in a motor vehicle accident. In one study published in the Journal of Behavioural Addictions in 2017, PSMU was associated with almost a two-fold increase in motor vehicle accidents. The same was also true for falls, trips and collisions while walking. Data reported in 2019 by the US's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that around one in five road traffic accidents are caused by distracted driving. Texting is the most frequently mentioned form of distraction.

Of course, the list of benefits we can obtain from social media is equally long: sharing ideas, connecting with loved ones, meeting new people and more. Some studies even report a sweet spot where a certain amount of social media use is associated with better well-being.

Nobody is advocating trying to put the genie back in the bottle. With 4.2 billion active users, we are way past the tipping point. Instead, many people, including several well-known tech giants, advocate a greater awareness of digital well-being and healthier relationships with social media platforms and the other tools and toys of our online age.

The summer slowdown is a great time to reflect on our social media habits, perhaps explore some of the emerging digital well-being tools provided by Google and others. Social media is a mind-altering technology, understanding how it impacts us psychologically and how best to manage it is time well spent.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

The specs Engine 60kwh FWD Battery Rimac 120kwh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power 204hp Torque 360Nm Price, base / as tested Dh174,500

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

