Cartoon for June 9, 2021

<h2><strong>While you're here<\/strong><\/h2> \n<ul> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/editorial\/the-middle-east-is-hacking-its-way-to-cyber-security-1.1236573">The Middle East is hacking its way to cyber security<\/a><\/li> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/comment\/the-whole-world-should-worry-about-sheikh-jarrah-1.1236647">The whole world should worry about Sheikh Jarrah<\/a><\/li> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/comment\/g7-s-global-corporate-tax-pitch-is-both-practical-and-principled-1.1236708">G7 corporate tax pitch is practical and principled<\/a><\/li> \n<\/ul>