Cartoon for June 11, 2021

<h2>While you're here<\/h2> \n<ul> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/comment\/why-must-hope-for-new-dementia-drugs-carry-such-a-heavy-price-tag-1.1238088">Why must hope for new dementia drugs carry such a heavy price tag?<\/a><\/li> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/comment\/lebanon-s-army-still-deserves-us-aid-1.1237816">Lebanon's army still deserves US aid<\/a><\/li> \n <li><a href="https:\/\/www.thenationalnews.com\/opinion\/comment\/canada-attack-it-s-time-to-speak-about-the-unspeakable-1.1237973">Canada attack: It's time to speak about the 'unspeakable'<\/a><\/li> \n<\/ul> \n<p> <\/p> \n<p> <\/p>