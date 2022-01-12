Cartoon for January 12, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on the plight of refugees around the world this winter

The National
The National
Published: January 12th 2022, 11:27 AM
RefugeesGeopoliticsUnicef
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for January 12, 2022
