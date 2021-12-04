Cartoon for December 5, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the Iran nuclear programme

The National
Published: December 4th 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 5, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 3, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 2, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 1, 2021