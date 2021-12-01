Cartoon for December 2, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the UN's reluctance to welcome the Taliban and Myanmar's junta

The National Editorial
Published: December 1st 2021, 2:00 PM
TalibanUNMyanmar
