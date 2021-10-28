Cartoon for October 29, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on Covid-19 cases rising in Iraq
The National
Published: October 28th 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 29, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 28, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 27, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 26, 2021