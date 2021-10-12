Tuesday 12 October 2021
Cartoon for October 13, 2021
Our cartoonist's take on the results of the Iraq elections
The National Editorial
The National
Published: October 12th 2021, 2:00 PM
Iraq
Iraq's Government
Elections
Mustafa Al Kadhimi
EDITOR'S PICKS
11 hidden gems of the UAE, according to tour guides
Destinations
Arab Youth Survey 2021: Young see bright days ahead despite challenges
MENA
When is the UAE's next public holiday?
UAE
Who is Moqtada Al Sadr, the cleric set to win Iraq's elections?
Iraq
What kind of state would Iraq be if Iraqis stop voting?
Editorial
CARTOON
Cartoon for October 13, 2021
Cartoon for October 12, 2021
Cartoon for October 11, 2021
Cartoon for October 10, 2021