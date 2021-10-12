Cartoon for October 13, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the results of the Iraq elections
The National Editorial
Published: October 12th 2021, 2:00 PM
IraqIraq's GovernmentElectionsMustafa Al Kadhimi
EDITOR'S PICKS
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 13, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 12, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 11, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for October 10, 2021