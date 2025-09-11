China's initiative to reform global governance is an idea whose time has come

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the founding of the UN, a major year for global governance.

On September 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative at the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit in Tianjin, calling on all countries to build a more just and equitable global governance system and to work together towards a shared future. On September 3, a grand ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against Japan was held in Beijing. With a grand military parade, the event was joined by the people of the world in commemorating the victory and envisioning a bright future for humankind that encompasses lasting peace and common prosperity.

The UN was founded in 1945 following deep reflection on the bitter lessons of the two world wars. Over the past eight decades, the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter have made historic contributions towards maintaining world peace and development, as well as the progress of human civilisation.

In this special historical year that connects past and future, Mr Xi – following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative – solemnly proposed the Global Governance Initiative, further contributing Chinese wisdom and proposing Chinese solutions to strengthen and improve global governance. This initiative has opened up new avenues for addressing the global governance deficit. It is a timely initiative, which provides future development guidance and demonstrates China’s responsibility in world affairs.

This initiative aligns with the needs of the times and reflects the aspirations of the people.

At present, the world continues to face challenges such as frequent regional instability, stunted economic development, rising anti-globalisation sentiment, and a lack of rules and the rule of law. Many of these issues are no longer confined to one country, and they can’t be addressed by one nation either. Strengthening global governance is an inevitable trend. In particular, the rampant unilateral practices and bullying of certain countries have severely undermined the concept of global governance based on multilateralism, and undermined the effectiveness of multilateral mechanisms such as the UN.

Reforming and improving global governance have, therefore, become shared aspirations of the vast majority of countries, especially developing countries. The initiative aims to make the governance system more just and equitable, more adaptable to evolving circumstances and more responsive to the needs of all countries.

It also provides conceptual guidance and clarifies practical approaches. It proposes five core concepts: sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centred approach and taking real actions. These principles are consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and clearly define the key principles, methods and approaches needed to promote the reform and improvement of global governance.

Sovereign equality is the primary prerequisite. All countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, should have the right to participate equally in international affairs. The unequal situation in which a few countries monopolise global governance must not continue.

International rule of law is the fundamental guarantee. International law and international rules are common standards and should be jointly written, upheld and implemented by all countries. There are, and should be, no exceptions. Multilateralism is the fundamental approach. Global governance is a matter for all, affecting the vital interests of every country. It must be achieved through co-ordination and co-operation, not unilateral bullying. A people-centred approach is a value orientation.

Ultimately, global governance is about turning the aspirations of people in all countries for a better life into reality and jointly building a world where everyone enjoys prosperity and well-being. Taking real actions is a key principle. The vitality of global governance stems from practice. Action is the key, and ultimately, results are the essence. We must focus on the present and the long-term goal, and solve practical problems that concern all countries.

The Global Governance Initiative unites the Global South and responds to calls for justice. Currently, the collective rise of developing countries and emerging markets is profoundly reshaping the global political and economic landscape. However, the Global South has long been severely underrepresented in existing international mechanisms, which is a historical injustice that urgently needs to be addressed.

In the process of building an equal, orderly, multipolar world and inclusive economic globalisation, the rich practices, diverse cultures and various development models of countries in the Global South countries, including China, continue to contribute high-quality intellectual products to the world.

Since its inception, the initiative has received high recognition and broad support from countries in the Global South, who have expressed that it embodies their shared aspirations, promotes the democratisation of international relations and further enhances their voice and influence.

China and the UAE are both countries in the Global South, and important participants in global governance. China stands ready to work with the UAE to implement the initiative, make positive efforts to improve global governance, jointly uphold multilateralism, defend international fairness and justice, and promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system.

