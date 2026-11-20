Sean Cairncross, the Trump administration's national cyber director who called Iran a “perpetual bad actor” and China a “cyber adversary", has resigned.

Kirsten Davies, chief information officer for the Defence Department, has been named as his replacement.

Mr Cairncross's departure, indirectly confirmed in a social media post by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, followed a string of outages that affected the public and private sector in the US.

The government has not confirmed those problems were caused by hackers or cyber attacks from outside the country.

“Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies,” Mr Rubio posted on X. “Look forward to working together to strengthen America's cybersecurity,” he added. He did not mention Mr Cairncross.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Davies was previously Estee Lauder's chief information security officer and also had a similar role at Unilever.

She is also listed as the founder and chief executive of Institute for Cyber, whose stated mission is to “advance the safety, security, privacy and digital integrity of experiences citizens encounter while using technology, AI and digital data in their everyday lives”.

Mr Cairncross's cybersecurity record was less distinguished.

According to a White House news release from last year, he had served as senior adviser to the chief of staff during Mr Trump’s first term.

He was the head of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US government agency tasked with assisting “the world’s poorest countries that are committed to just and democratic governance”. He also served as chief counsel for the Republican National Committee, according to LinkedIn.

Details of his departure from the role of national cyber director are scant. Some media reports have suggested his lack of technical background as a reason for his departure.

Officials have said the US is encountering an unprecedented numbers of cyber attacks, especially with the rise of AI, which has lowered the barrier for entry to those wishing to damage companies, organisations and governments.

During an interview at Semafor's World Economy Summit in Washington earlier this year, Mr Cairncross highlighted the danger posed by Iran's sponsorship of hacking and cyber crime.

“Iran has never been a good actor in this space,” Mr Cairncross said. “They're a perpetual bad actor and they've never stopped trying to push in this regard.”

He also warned of the challenge from Chinese hacking groups, telling the Billington Cybersecurity Summit last year that the country had been behind the high-profile Volt and Salt Typhoon cyber breaches targeting US entities.

“They [Volt and Salt Typhoon] are the most egregious examples of China's audacity,” Mr Cairncross said. “We cannot expect this behaviour to change if we're ambiguous about it.”

Former national cyber director Sean Cairncross had said the US should be aggressive in response to state-sponsored hacks. Photo: Billington Cyber Security Summit Show caption: Former national cyber director Sean Cairncross had said the …

He said the Trump White House had sought to enlist stakeholders throughout the country, including companies in the private sector, to assist the government's efforts to blunt China's cyber operations.

Beijing has denied accusations that it sponsors cyber attacks, although many US technology experts remain sceptical.

Mr Cairncross also told the Billington event that for far too long, the US has blamed victims of hacks for not being prepared or taking proper precautions instead of hitting back against adversaries.

“If you're whacked by a foreign adversary, the US should not turn around and blame those who were cyber attacked,” Mr Cairncross said. “It's not just all defence.”

He added that the US “must get its own house in order” by rapidly modernising techniques, hardening computer networks, updating cybersecurity technology and preparing for the effects of quantum computing, which could make it easier for cyber criminals to achieve their goals.