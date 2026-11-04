US midterms 2026: As Democrats take the House and the Senate, what comes next?

Democrats swept the House of Representatives and the Senate, in a stinging rebuke of US President Donald Trump.

Votes are still being counted, but Democrats were projected to take the majority of seats in Congress following a series of stunning reversals in Republican-held states.

Former Republican safe state Texas flipped blue as Democrats Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico took the governorship and the open Senate seat, respectively.

And in neighbouring Kansas, a Democrat won a Senate seat for the first time in nearly a century.

The National discusses how Mr Trump's Iran policy now comes into sharp focus following a historic night for his domestic opposition.

The elections came as the cost of living in the US has surged since the start of the Iran war, with prices for petrol, food and other necessities remaining high.

The results are a signal of Americans' dissatisfaction with Mr Trump's performance over the past two years.

Half of registered voters rated the economy as “extremely important this year”, with healthcare costs and the war in Iran also top among 11 issues rated in an October 29 Gallup poll.