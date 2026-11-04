Democrat Nabeela Syed wins Republican-held Illinois state senate seat

Democratic politician Nabeela Syed has unseated Republican Darby Hills in the Illinois state senate.

Ms Syed, who in 2022 became one of the first Muslims to serve in the Illinois general assembly, secured 57 per cent of the vote against 43 per cent for the incumbent.

Her victory came on a historic election night, during which Democrats across the country made inroads and unseated Republicans in a major rebuke of US President Donald Trump.

In the final weeks of her campaign in the 26th district of Illinois, Ms Syed appeared in an advertisement, in which she rode an elecrtic scooter and addressed concerns about artificial intelligence data centres and taxes.

"Data centres consume enormous amounts of power, and the companies driving that demand should be the ones covering the cost of it," a statement on her campaign website reads.

Ms Syed believes that ultimately, the cost of data centres "should not be showing up in our electricity bills", it adds, referring to an issue that recent polling shows is increasingly important to US voters.

She stood behind Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, when he signed a bill that he described as "the strongest AI safety accountability bill in the nation".

She also endorsed his decision to pause tax incentives for new data centres amid mounting concern from residents in her district about the environmental impact, noise and other issues related to the projects.

Worries about Big Tech's influence on policy, coupled with concerns about the environmental effects and energy consumption of data centres, became a central part of Ms Syed's campaign against Ms Hills.

But the Republican also pledged to hold data centre developers more accountable in the final weeks of her campaign.

Polls in recent months found that Democrats were more likely than Republicans to have concerns about AI and data centres.

But the polls also showed that some lifelong Republicans were dissatisfied with the proliferation of data centres throughout the country.

In general, Republican politicians have been less likely to be critical of data centres, which has caused them to lose ground with independent voters.

According to Axios, an internal Republican memo showed party leaders encouraging candidates in close races to try to shift their views on AI and data centres.

The proposed message focused on ensuring voters are aware that data centres will only be built with the approval of local people and that companies would pay for their own utility use, with an emphasis on the importance of the US winning the AI race over China.

In recent weeks, Mr Trump has said that he felt that concerns about unregulated AI and fears about data centres were hoaxes.

Yet earlier in the year, his administration seemed keenly aware of the displeasure throughout the US as data centre construction was booming and electricity bills were rising.

In February, he promoted a largely non-binding ratepayer protection pledge in which Big Tech companies and data centre developers promised to provide electricity for their sites instead of drawing from existing grids.