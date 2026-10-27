Will Nabeela Syed’s data centre concerns propel her to the Illinois Senate?

Voter concerns about the proliferation of US data centres remain high ahead of next week's crucial midterm elections that could alter the trajectory of President Donald Trump's final two years in office.

For Democrat Nabeela Syed, 27, a Muslim American who is in the Illinois House of Representatives, voter worries about data centres have long been a focal point.

"Data centres consume enormous amounts of power, and the companies driving that demand should be the ones covering the cost of it," a statement on her campaign website reads.

It says Ms Syed believes that ultimately, the cost of data centres "should not be showing up in our electricity bills" – an issue that recent polling shows is increasingly important to US voters.

She stood behind Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a fellow Democrat, when he signed a bill that he described as "the strongest AI safety accountability bill in the nation". She also endorsed his decision to pause tax incentives for new data centres amid mounting concern from residents in her district about the environmental impact, noise and other issues related to the projects.

Now she is campaigning to take a Republican-held state Senate seat, focusing much of her campaign on promises to act on voter worries about data centres and increasingly powerful technology companies.

Polling in recent months has shown that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to have concerns about AI and data centres. But surveys also show that some lifelong Republicans are dissatisfied with the proliferation of data centres throughout the country.

Even in conservative states such as Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced a slowdown in data centre construction in response to apparently bipartisan worries.

In general, Republican politicians have been less likely to be critical of data centres, causing them to lose ground with independent voters as the November 3 midterms approach.

According to Axios, an internal Republican memo showed party leaders encouraging candidates in close races to try to shift their views on AI and data centres.

The proposed message focuses on ensuring voters are aware that data centres will only be built with the approval of local people and that the company pays for its own utility use, with an emphasis on the importance of the US winning the AI race over China.

Back in the 26th district of Illinois, Republican incumbent Darby Hills seems to have also felt the quickly expanding anti-data centre mood of the electorate.

"I hear you," she posted on her campaign's social media pages, pointing out that she introduced legislation that she says will do a better job of holding data centre developers accountable.

"I filed Senate Bill 1050 to strengthen local control and make sure our communities have a meaningful voice before these massive developments move forward."

According to Journal & Topics, a news organisation that focuses on Chicago's northwest suburbs, during a candidate forum both Hills and Syed said that an important distinction needed to be drawn between between traditional data centres and AI-hyperscale data centres, with the latter being more intrusive, noisy and environmentally disruptive.

In Michigan, a similar scenario unfolded with Republican Mike Rogers, who is running against Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed for a US Senate seat.

Mr Rogers surprised many in recent months by announcing that he supported a data centre moratorium in the state, a stance that his opponent Mr El-Sayed has long maintained.

The sudden about-face by Mr Rogers led the El-Sayed campaign to express scepticism about the Republican's change in tune.

What's causing data centre resentment?

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has said that he felt concerns about unregulated AI and fears about data centres were hoaxes.

Yet earlier in the year, his administration seemed keenly aware of the displeasure throughout the US as data centre construction was booming and electricity bills were rising.

In February, he promoted a largely non-binding ratepayer protection pledge in which Big Tech companies and data centre developers promise to provide electricity for their sites instead of taking from the existing grid.

Despite the widely publicised move, opposition to data centres has continued to grow, but there are benefits that they are providing to some communities.

Javier Palomarez, president and chief executive of the US Hispanic Business Council, says those economic benefits are real.

"Construction can generate hundreds of well-paying, if temporary, jobs for electricians and other building trade workers, and the tax benefits can be substantial," he said, adding that in Loudon County, Virginia, data centres accounted for 38 per cent of the government's general fund revenue.

"That revenue helps fund schools, roads and emergency services while reducing pressure on residential taxpayers ... it's the case leaders need to bring to Americans."

Mr Palomarez said that government revenue aside, the overall economic benefits from data centres have been blunted by the electricity they use.

"Those [data centre] benefits won’t mean much to someone worried about paying next month’s electric bill," he said.

After the coming elections, Mr Palomarez said there will be plenty of time for technology companies and data centre developers to win hearts and minds.

"There is room to earn public support, but people need more than a promise that the benefits will eventually reach them," he said.

"They need to know they won’t be left with the bill."