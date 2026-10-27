Saudi Arabia becomes newest US Global Entry partner

Saudi Arabia has become the latest country to join the Global Entry list, which gives low-risk travellers expedited clearance at US airports.

The move marks a "significant step" in strengthening travel, trade and security collaboration between Washington and Riyadh, the US Customs and Border Protection said.

“Travel should build bridges. By extending Global Entry eligibility to Saudi Arabian citizens, we’re making international travel more seamless for trusted travelers while strengthening cooperation between our two countries,” said Diane Sabatino, executive assistant commissioner of Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations.

The programme screens the security backgrounds of applicants before travel and allows members to immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US airport.

This will allow Saudi citizens to avoid long queues and paperwork on arrival in the US, as the process will be automated. All participants in the programme must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.

Approved Saudi travellers will also be able to access TSA PreCheck for eligible domestic flights, which allows pre-screened travellers to go through a shorter security process.

Membership in the Global Entry programme is valid for five years, subject to continuous compliance with all requirements, the Customs and Border Protection said, adding that any breach of programme terms will result in appropriate "enforcement action, including termination of membership".

Saudi Arabia joins 22 other countries on the Global Entry list, including the UAE, Jordan, India and the UK.