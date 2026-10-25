Trump has 'a decision to make' on Iran as concerns over renewed strikes deepen

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has a "decision to make" on Iran, as talks remain stalled and concern is rising over whether he will restart hostilities.

Mr Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he was considering his next moves with regard to Iran.

"I have a decision to make: Do I finish it off, which would be very easy to do, or do I make a deal?" he said. "That's the decision."

He added: “We don’t play games.”

Mr Trump later told reporters at the White House that "there will not be a strike today".

Mr Trump has said that he would not strike Iran until after the critical midterm elections on November 3. The war, now nearing its eighth month, is likely to weigh heavily on voters as the price of fuel and other necessities remains high.

The US has has sent more forces, including a third aircraft carrier group, towards the Arabian Gulf in recent weeks.

Officials warn the period between the election and the new Congress taking office could be particularly dangerous, with a negotiated deal seen as the most likely way to end the conflict.

The US is also reducing diplomatic and military staff in parts of the Middle East amid growing threats from Iran and the Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen.

On Sunday, the US in Saudi Arabia said that government employees now require special authorisation from the chief of mission to use any airport in the country.

"US government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles [32km] of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorisation for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif," the US embassy said.

It said US citizens wanting to travel should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

Meanwhile, Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command. visited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, where he emphasised Washington's dedication to helping Gulf partners export crude oil.

Centcom said in a statement that the US has helped Gulf allies export "more than 1.5 billion barrels" since summer.

"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Gulf partners and the shipping industry," Admiral Cooper says. "This visit underscores our strong commitment to continued freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

US forces have "successfully cleared the strait's international shipping lanes of sea mines" laid by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Centcom said.

Admiral Cooper said that the US remains "intensely focused on keeping commercial traffic flowing as we work with our teammates in the US interagency, Gulf Co-operation Council and shipping industry".