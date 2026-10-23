Melania Trump says she negotiated ceasefire in Russian-held Ukrainian city

US President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump has secured a ⁠localised ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled ⁠city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine, the White House announced on Friday.

The ceasefire will begin on ​October 29. Oleshky has been occupied by Russian forces since February 2022 and residents there have reported a deepening food crisis.

In a statement, the first lady described the situation in Oleshky as “dire” and on “the brink of disaster”.

The White House said that Russia and Ukraine agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter ⁠and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway.

“Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food and clean water,” Ms Trump said. “The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads and endure regular military attacks.”

She added that it was “abundantly clear” that without her intervention, the possibility of bringing humanitarian aid into the city and evacuating the elderly would have been “impossible”.

The development comes as ‌Mr Trump appears to be increasingly on Russia's side in its war against Ukraine. He has repeatedly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not making a peace deal and has waived sanctions to allow the US to import Russian diesel as he tries to lower prices ahead of the November 3 midterms.

Of his wife's announcement, Mr Trump said it was “not the worst idea I've ever heard.”

“What she wants to do is save children ... It was her initiative, and they contacted both sides, and both sides wanted to do it,” he told reporters.

A drone view of destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Ukraine. Reuters Show caption: A drone view of destroyed buildings in Oleshky, Ukraine. Reu…

Ms Trump has been active in trying to have Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the war returned to their families. Last year, she said she and Russian President Vladimir Putin had an “open channel of communication” to discuss the welfare of children caught up in the war.

Oleshky, which is across the Dnipro River ​from Kherson, has a remaining population of 1,700 to 2,000 people – ​primarily elderly residents ‌along with about 50 children – down from roughly 24,000 before the war, the White ⁠House said.

About 90 per cent of the city was flooded following the destruction ⁠of the Kakhovka Dam, according to the White House.

The White House said Ms Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the localised ceasefire.

Protesters in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters Show caption: Protesters in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters

“Residents who wish to evacuate will receive co-ordinated support and ​transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia and some to Ukraine,” Ms Trump said.

The suffering in Oleshky came to Ms Trump’s attention during a private discussion at an event during the UN General Assembly in New York, the White House said.