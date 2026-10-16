White House press secretary Katie Zacharia fired, reports say

Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, is reportedly out after only five days on the job.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had told her to “reconsider” her role following a disastrous first week.

Speaking to reporters as he headed to Georgia for a campaign event, Mr Trump said Ms Zacharia had been treated “very badly by the media”.

“I told her: 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her,” he said.

Following the comments, Fox News, quoting a White House official, reported that Ms Zacharia was “transitioning” out of the role. The New York Times, quoting sources familiar with the matter, reported that she had been fired.

The development comes after Ms Zacharia held her first White House briefing on Tuesday. The briefing lasted 14 minutes and she took only three questions from journalists. She also appeared to struggle to read a prepared statement.

Her performance drew criticism and mockery on social media, and questions were also raised over her credentials.

When Mr Trump announced her appointment, he described her as an attorney.

A graduate of Pepperdine University's law school in California, Ms Zacharia later acknowledged that she had taken the bar exam once but had not passed.

In previous media appearances, she has described herself as a lawyer and said that she had practised law at a firm in China.

On Friday, Mr Trump said he had not hired her as a lawyer and that her credentials were not an issue.

Ms Zacharia did not accompany Mr Trump to Georgia, according to a list circulated by the White House. Typically, the press secretary travels with the US President.

Her probable departure evokes that of Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for just 11 days during Mr Trump's first administration.

Ms Zacharia was appointed after the departure of Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary.