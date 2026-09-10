Iran has resumed ballistic missile production, report says

Tehran has resumed producing ballistic missiles, assembling them in underground sites around Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Quoting US and Middle East officials, the Journal said that Iran has been assembling liquid-propelled missiles using stockpiled parts, as well as solid-propellant missiles.

The officials said intelligence suggests activity at several underground sites, including the Khojir missile plant in south-eastern Iran. They added that Tehran is trying to build new underground plants to avoid getting struck again.

One of the Trump administration's goals of the Iran war was to destroy Tehran’s conventional missile capabilities.

In a statement to The National, the Pentagon said US forces had achieved every military objective they had been set for the war.

"By every military metric, we’ve decimated Iran's military," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

"Centcom intercepted thousands of Iranian drones and missiles, significantly degraded Iran's ability to launch them, and destroyed up to 90 per cent of Iran’s drone, ballistic missile, and naval industrial base."

In April, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s missile programme was “functionally destroyed".

In a sign that Tehran has been able to rebuild at least some of its capabilities, it this week launched a barrage of missiles at a base in Jordan that is used by US troops.