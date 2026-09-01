UAE takes part in G20 finance meeting in US

The UAE Ministry of Finance has taken part in the second meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.

Discussions focused on priority economic and financial issues, including the latest developments in the global economy and the outlook for growth, state news agency Wam reported.

Co-operation on digital transformation and skills development, sovereign debt challenges and ways to address global economic imbalances were also among the issues discussed at the two-day conference in Asheville, North Carolina.

Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised the importance of co-operation among G20 members to support sustainable and balanced growth. He also highlighted the need to exchange best practices in government services and investment in future skills.

“The G20 is an important platform for strengthening international co-operation and developing joint solutions to global economic challenges," Mr Al Hussaini said.

The UAE highlighted its initiatives in digital transformation and government services, aimed at improving efficiency and the ease of doing business. It also showed programmes to develop national talent and prepare employees for changing labour market needs.

The meeting included discussions with private sector representatives on banking and the use of artificial intelligence in health care, as well as advanced manufacturing and digital assets.