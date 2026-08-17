US congressional delegation presses Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament

US congressional staff from both parties met Lebanon's political and military leadership in Beirut last week, seeking a first-hand assessment of the country's security challenges as Washington presses for progress on Hezbollah's disarmament.

The delegation, organised by the American Task Force on Lebanon, included Republican and Democratic staff from both chambers of Congress, including aides from the leadership of the House foreign affairs committee and the Senate foreign relations committee.

“This trip provided ... the opportunity to listen, learn and exchange perspectives with Lebanese leaders representing multiple parties and perspectives,” Ed Gabriel, the ATFL's president and chief executive, told The National.

The delegation met US ambassador Michel Issa and advisers to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri. It also met army commander General Rodolphe Haykal, ministers and members of parliament.

Mr Gabriel said the visit was intended to give congressional staff a closer look at Lebanon's security challenges while helping Lebanese officials to understand Washington's approach under the US-backed framework.

The June framework agreement, to which the US is also a party, calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Under the plan, the Lebanese army would move into areas vacated by Israeli forces, starting with designated test areas known as “pilot zones”.

Beirut has expressed frustration with the pace of Israel’s withdrawal, accusing it of delaying further retreats before elections in October. Israel says Hezbollah’s disarmament must be verified before any withdrawal.

Iran-backed Hezbollah opposes Beirut’s talks with Israel and says it will not discuss giving up its weapons until Israeli forces withdraw.

Washington last week announced it would sponsor a new round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Rome in early September.

Mr Gabriel said he came away encouraged that Washington and Beirut see “eye to eye” on how disarmament should unfold, but warned the framework still faces significant hurdles in the year ahead as Lebanon works through reconstruction costs and its reform agenda.

“Generally, we reviewed the framework and how they are going to sequence verification, disarmament and reconstruction,” he said.

Talks with Mr Salam focused on progress and challenges surrounding economic and governance reforms and reconstruction, he added.

Staff members also met central bank governor Karim Souaid to discuss Lebanon's banking sector, monetary stability, economic recovery and efforts to restore investor confidence.

The delegation visited a shelter for displaced Lebanese, arranged by Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed, to see "first-hand" the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

An ATFL board meeting that followed held more detailed discussions on the sequencing of verification, disarmament and reconstruction under the framework, as well as on Lebanon's ability to implement promised economic and governance reforms.

The visit came as at least 11 people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes in the south, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. It was one of the deadliest Israeli strikes on Lebanon since the June truce.