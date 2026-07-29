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Hadi Matar in court in August 2022 on charges of the attempted murder and assault of author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York. Reuters
Hadi Matar in court in August 2022 on charges of the attempted murder and assault of author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York. Reuters

Rushdie stabber convicted on terrorism charges

Hadi Matar is already serving a 25-year sentence for attempted murder

The National

July 29, 2026

Hadi Matar, the man who attempted to murder author Salman Rushdie in 2022, was convicted on Wednesday of federal terrorism charges.

A jury found Matar guilty of all charges against him, including engaging in an act of transnational terrorism. He was also convicted of providing assistance to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Matar is already serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempted murder, after he was convicted in August 2022. The federal conviction carries a potential life sentence.

Rushdie, a renowned author and Booker Prize winner whose works include Midnight's Children and The Ground Beneath Her Feet, was speaking onstage at a literary event when Matar and stabbed him. Rushdie spent 17 days at a Pennsylvania hospital and more than three weeks at a New York City rehabilitation centre, suffering life-threatening injuries and ultimately losing an eye.

His novel The Satanic Verses, published in 1988, led to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, supreme leader of Iran at the time, to issue a religious edict calling for his death.

Prosecutors argued that Matar was motivated by the fatwa that was evoked in a 2006 speech by a Hezbollah leader, and that he had planned the attack for years.

The author testified during the trial, describing the attack and crediting a firefighter with saving his life by providing medical care.

Updated: July 29, 2026, 10:38 PM