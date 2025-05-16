Hadi Matar stabbed author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times in the attack. AP
Hadi Matar stabbed author Salman Rushdie more than a dozen times in the attack. AP

News

US

Man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie jailed for 25 years

Jury found Hadi Matar guilty of attempted murder and assault in February

AP

May 16, 2025