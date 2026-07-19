US soldier killed in northern Iraq

A US soldier was killed in northern Iraq on Saturday while detonating an "unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone", US Central Command said in a statement.

On Sunday, while announcing the development, Centcom said that a second soldier was wounded but was still undergoing medical treatment.

The fatality in Iraq occurred on the same day that two American troops were killed and one went missing amid Iranian strikes in Jordan.

In Sunday's news release, Centcom indicated that the US had found the unidentified remains of military personnel in Jordan as well.

The US Department of Defence has not yet released the names of those killed, missing or wounded.

At least 16 US troops have been killed since the conflict with Iran began after the US and Israel launched strikes on February 28. Hundreds more have been injured, with thousands of people killed in Iran.

On Saturday evening, President Donald Trump addressed the deaths of two US troops killed in Jordan.

In an interview with the New York Post, he said despite the attacks, which resulted in two US troop deaths, several injuries and one soldier still missing, that the US mission in Iran would not be affected.

Mr Trump the Iranians attacked Jordan because the kingdom does not “want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon”. He added: “It just shows you how bad [the Iranians] are.”

Centcom is not yet releasing the names of those killed in Jordan and Iraq. Info

On Truth Social, the Mr Trump posted that as a result of the recent Iranian strikes throughout the Middle East, he wanted the Republican-controlled US Congress to “add Iran to the Russian sanctions bill”.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said: “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

On Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told ABC's This Week that the focus to “degrade the Iranian ability from terrorising the world” would continue.

Mr Trump has not yet addressed the death of the US soldier in casualty in Iraq. He spent much of Sunday at the 2026 Fifa World Cup championship match between Argentina and Spain.