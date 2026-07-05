Fursan Al Emarat jets fly in US skies for first time as America turns 250

Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE's national aerobatic team, has flown in US skies for the first time.

The jets took part in America's 250th birthday celebrations at the weekend, along with other famous aerobatic teams including the UK's Red Arrows.

“We are proud to be part of this historic occasion, flying alongside the legendary Blue Angels and US Air Force squadrons in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States,” Fursan Al Emarat said in a post on Instagram.

The team said its planes would fly from the skyline of New York City to the shores of Jones Beach in Long Island.

The fly-past was planned to help deliver “the UAE’s message of peace, friendship and international co-operation".

The UAE's Fursan Al Emarat aerobatic team flies over US battleships on the Hudson River, New York. M10s/TheNews2/Cover Images Info

The Aermacchi MB-339s that Fursan Al Emarat fly are Italian jet fighters and light attack aircraft.

The are mainly painted in gold and black to represent the colour of the desert and the oil that lies beneath it.