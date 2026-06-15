International leaders welcome US-Iran deal

Capitals and officials around the world welcomed a deal announced by the US and Iran under which the two countries agreed to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Italy congratulated the US, the Iranian government, Pakistan, Qatar and other mediators on the "diplomatic breakthrough."

"This is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilise the global economy," the statement read.

"It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively. We are ready to support that effort."

The leaders stressed that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and that they are ready to work with the US, Iran and the [International Atomic Energy Agency] to this end.

"We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme," they said.

They also reaffirmed their "full support" for the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the importance of a "robust ceasefire."

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, extended thanks to Pakistan, which played a key role in mediation, along with Doha.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meanwhile said the agreement "constitutes an important milestone on the path to establishing lasting peace and stability in the region."

"We hope that complementary negotiations will also continue with a constructive approach," he wrote on X.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the deal as a "critical step" towards resolving the war in the Middle East."

"The Secretary General hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict," Mr Guterres said in a statement.