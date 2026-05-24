Rubio accuses Hezbollah of trying to drag Lebanon back into 'chaos and destruction'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Hezbollah on Sunday of trying to plunge Lebanon “back into chaos” after the Iran-backed group renewed its opposition to direct talks between Beirut and Israel, and rejected calls to disarm.

“Hezbollah has ignored repeated calls from the legitimate Government of Lebanon to cease its attacks and respect a ceasefire,” Mr Rubio said in a statement. “Instead, it has continued firing on Israeli positions and moving fighters and weapons into southern Lebanon.

"This is a deliberate campaign to destabilise the country and maintain its power at the expense of the future of the Lebanese people.”

Mr Rubio also denounced Hezbollah's “reckless call to overthrow Lebanon's democratically elected government” and said it was “actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction".

“Hezbollah’s threats of violence and overthrow will not be allowed to succeed. The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end,” he added.

The scene of an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese village of Deir Qanoun An Nahr on May 24. AFP Info

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said Lebanese citizens had the right to take to the streets and call for the government's removal, given continuing Israeli strikes and US sanctions against Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial institution linked to the group.

"The aggression against Al-Qard Al-Hassan is an aggression against hundreds of thousands of poor people and those with limited income," he said.

Mr Qassem urged Lebanese authorities to abandon direct talks with Israel, the fourth round of which takes place in Washington early next month.

“Direct negotiations are completely unacceptable and are a pure gain for Israel,” he said addressing the Lebanese authorities. “Abandon the direct negotiations and do not give to America so that it gives to Israel … don't be with them and stab us in the back.”

Mr Qassem also rejected growing domestic and international pressure for Hezbollah to disarm, saying that calls for the Lebanese state to hold a monopoly on arms served Israeli interests.

“All the facts prove that we and our people face an existential threat,” Mr Qassem said. “We will not bow, even if the whole world turns against us.”

He said weapons would remain in “their hands” until the Lebanese state is capable of “carrying out its duties in a way that protects Lebanon, its people and its resources.”