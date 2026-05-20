UN official Francesca Albanese removed from US sanctions list

The ​US ​has ⁠removed UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese from its list of ⁠people under sanctions, ​according to ⁠the ‌Treasury ​Department website.

The removal comes a week after a federal judge temporarily blocked the sanctions, finding that President Donald Trump's administration had probably violated ​her ‌free speech ⁠rights.

The sanctions were imposed in July of last year, with Ms Albanese accused of assisting the International Criminal Court to take action against US and Israeli officials, companies and executives. The move came following an executive order by Mr Trump, issued in February, imposing sanctions on the ICC and anyone assisting its work.

A search for Ms Albanese's name on the Treasury website returns no results, although other people named in ICC-related sanctions, such as special prosecutor Karim Khan, are still listed.

The penalties included a ban on travel to the US, where she previously had a professional base. Members of her immediate family are also US citizens.

Ms Albanese, an Italian citizen whose remit is focused on the Palestinian territories, has been outspoken in condemning Israel over its actions in Gaza, which she has described as a genocide.

She has called on UN member states to impose an arms embargo and sever trade and financial ties with Israel, and to issue sanctions against the entire country, not only some Israelis.

Her comments on Israel have caused controversy outside the US, with several European countries in February calling for her resignation after she appeared to refer to Israel as the "common enemy of humanity".

“Through sanctioning me, or the ICC or Palestinian human rights organisations, they're trying and failing to sanction the truth, to silence the truth," Ms Albanese said at an event in London in December.