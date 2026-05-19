US imposes sanctions on four people associated with Gaza aid flotilla

The US on Tuesday announced sanctions imposed on four people associated with an aid flotilla trying ⁠to access Gaza.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control is taking action against what it called the "pro-Hamas flotilla".

The flotilla’s organisers said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had intercepted 41 of their boats in the Eastern Mediterranean, with 10 vessels still sailing towards the Palestinian enclave.

“The pro-terror flotilla attempting to reach Gaza is a ludicrous attempt to undermine President [Donald] Trump’s successful progress toward lasting peace in the region,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in the statement.

Pro-Palestinian activists say Israel and the ⁠US wrongly confuse their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for Hamas extremists.

Palestinians ⁠and international aid bodies say supplies reaching Gaza are still insufficient, despite a ceasefire reached in October that included guarantees of increased aid.

Most of Gaza's more than two million people have been displaced, with many now living in bombed-out homes ​and makeshift tents pitched on open ground, roadsides, or on top of the ruins of destroyed buildings.

The Treasury also said it was taking action against "key actors" operating in Hamas-aligned Muslim Brotherhood networks.