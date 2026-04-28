US passports to feature picture of Donald Trump

The US State Department on Tuesday said it would begin issuing passports featuring a picture of President Donald Trump as part of this year's commemorations for America's 250th anniversary.

The move comes after the US Treasury said it would begin minting a $1 coin featuring Mr Trump, and as the National Park Service put his face on some passes, alongside the likeness of George Washington.

His image has become an increasing fixture for Americans, especially in Washington where the Department of Justice and Department of Labour buildings are festooned with his photos.

President Donald Trump's image outside the US Department of Justice in Washington on February 19. Thomas Watkins / The National Info

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said a “limited number of specially designed US passports” would be released to commemorate the 250th anniversary.

A mock-up of the passport redesign shows a scowling Mr Trump surrounded by the Declaration of Independence.

Fox News reported the passports would start to be released in the summer.