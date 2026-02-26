Cindy McCain to step down as head of UN World Food Programme

Cindy McCain plans to step down as World Food Programme executive director in three months, citing continuing health concerns following a mild stroke late last year.

Ms McCain, 71, who has led the Rome-based agency since April 2023, said on Thursday that her recovery has not progressed enough to meet the demands of overseeing the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

“I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job,” she said in a statement. “This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make.”

The agency said Ms McCain suffered a “mild stroke” in October 2025. She resumed her duties at the start of the year after a period of treatment and recovery.

During her absence, deputy executive director Carl Skau oversaw the WFP’s day-to-day operations.

Ms McCain has concluded that stepping aside would allow for a smoother leadership transition. A successor has not yet been named.

The widow of US Senator John McCain, assumed the top role at WFP after serving as US ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture.

Her tenure has coincided with mounting global food insecurity driven by conflict, climate shocks and funding shortfalls.

Last year she called for greater co-ordination among aid distribution groups to get more food into Gaza.

Founded in 1961, the World Food Programme provides emergency food assistance and development support in more than 120 countries.

The United States is traditionally the ⁠largest ​donor to the WFP. The organisation has faced rising operational pressures as humanitarian needs climb while donor budgets tighten.