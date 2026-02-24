Utah imam target of shooting, police say

An imam was the target of a shooting in northern Utah, police have said.

An unidentified person fired several shots at the religious leader, Imam Shuaib Din, who was in his car, according to local media. He was not injured.

The shooting occurred days after the start of Ramadan. Mr Din, who leads the Utah Islamic Centre in West Jordan, broke his fast with his family in the evening and then headed to the mosque for prayers.

Mr Din told The Salt Lake Tribune that he was pulling out his garage when the the gunman, wearing a mask and a hoodie, opened fire. After the first shots were fired, he called emergency services and was told to try to get the assailant's licence plate.

But the person pulled up next to him and opened fire again. Bullets went through the front seat and back seat, the imam said, as well as the windshield.

“Obviously, he knew my house, knew my car, knew my schedule,” Mr Din said.

Police said the motive of the shooting was still unclear, but they were looking at the possibility of a hate crime.

“We are 100 per cent focused on protecting victims,” Sgt Michael Olsen of the Sandy Police Department said. “We are pursuing all possible leads and all possible motives.”

The Utah Islamic Centre said it would introduce “heightened security measures". It also asked the community to avoid speculation after the shooting.