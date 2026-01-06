Somalia’s UN envoy linked to company that was convicted of fraud, senior US official says

A senior US official has linked Somalia’s UN envoy to an American healthcare company accused of Medicaid fraud, with the claims leading to a social media firestorm.

No criminal allegations have been made against the diplomat, nor any charges filed.

Jim O’Neill, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said on Monday in a post on X that Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s permanent representative to the UN and current president of the Security Council, had been associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a home health agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He said that HHS had “previously taken action against Progressive in response to a conviction for Medicaid fraud”.

Mr O’Neill did not provide details about the nature of the alleged fraud, when it occurred or what enforcement measures had been taken.

The remarks by Mr O’Neill drew reactions from prominent conservative figures.

Elon Musk, billionaire owner of social media platform X, called for Mr Osman’s arrest. Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, said: “Par for the course at the UN. Criticise America while stealing from Americans.”

Neither Mr Osman nor Somalia’s UN mission responded to requests for comment.

A veteran diplomat, he is serving in the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council, a role that is largely procedural.

The comments came as US authorities step up scrutiny of alleged fraud in federally funded social services programmes.

In recent years, US prosecutors have pursued high-profile cases in several states, alleging that sham organisations were used to divert public funds intended for childcare, food assistance and services for vulnerable populations.

In December, Mr O’Neill announced a nationwide fraud crackdown, giving concerns that millions of dollars in taxpayer funds had been improperly routed to fraudulent childcare and healthcare providers in several states, and said HHS was tightening oversight of federal payments.

The issue has gained traction online after claims by right-wing influencer Nick Shirley that some Somali-run daycare centres in Minnesota appeared empty, despite reportedly receiving state funds. A video he posted sparked widespread reaction online, despite offering little evidence for its allegations.

The administration of President Donald Trump quoted the video in its decision to cut off certain federal funding streams.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats’ 2024 vice-presidential nominee, said on Monday that he would not seek a third term because of sustained political pressure linked to a federal investigation into the state’s childcare programmes and heightened scrutiny of Minnesota’s Somali community.

Mr Trump has previously referred to the Somali-American community as “garbage”.

