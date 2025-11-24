Elon Musk's Doge quietly closes eight months ahead of schedule

US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency – originally led by billionaire Elon Musk – has disbanded with eight months left in its mandate.

The initiative, which was scheduled to end on July 4 of next year, was a symbol of Mr Trump's commitment to cutting government spending, but the agency's promised trillions of dollars in savings never materialised.

“That doesn't exist,” Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about the department's status, adding that it was no longer a “centralised entity”.

The OPM has since taken over many of the functions of Doge, Reuters reported.

The department was established in January after Mr Trump returned to office. Mr Musk, a key ally to Mr Trump during his campaign and reportedly spending more than $100 million to help the Republican win, was announced as its head.

Doge made dramatic forays across Washington in the early months of Mr Trump's second term to rapidly shrink federal agencies, cut their budgets or redirect their work to administration priorities.

Mr Musk and Doge moved to gut federal agencies, including the US Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was set up after the 2008 financial crisis.

Over the course of a few months, Doge shrank public-sector employment by more than 290,000 jobs – including federal employees and contractors – and was the leading reason for job cut announcements this year, according to a report by outplacement company Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Elon Musk appears with black eye at White House farewell 00:59

Mr Musk, who left the department in May, had initially claimed Doge would cut up to $2 trillion a year government spending. But Doge claims on its website that it has saved taxpayers $214 billion through “asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings and workforce reductions”.

That figure is under dispute, however. In August, Politico reported that Doge has saved only about 5 per cent of what it claims. CNN in May reported that half of the claimed savings were backed by supporting documentation.

Mr Trump and Mr Musk publicly fell out when the Tesla founder left the government. The President at one point said he would consider deporting Mr Musk, while Mr Musk said he would found his own political party.

The National has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Switching%20sides %3Cp%3EMahika%20Gaur%20is%20the%20latest%20Dubai-raised%20athlete%20to%20attain%20top%20honours%20with%20another%20country.%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVelimir%20Stjepanovic%20(Serbia%2C%20swimming)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBorn%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20raised%20in%20Dubai%2C%20he%20finished%20sixth%20in%20the%20final%20of%20the%202012%20Olympic%20Games%20in%20London%20in%20the%20200m%20butterfly%20final.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EJonny%20Macdonald%20(Scotland%2C%20rugby%20union)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBrought%20up%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20represented%20the%20region%20in%20international%20rugby.%20When%20the%20Arabian%20Gulf%20team%20was%20broken%20up%20into%20its%20constituent%20nations%2C%20he%20opted%20to%20play%20for%20Scotland%20instead%2C%20and%20went%20to%20the%20Hong%20Kong%20Sevens.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESophie%20Shams%20(England%2C%20rugby%20union)%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20daughter%20of%20an%20English%20mother%20and%20Emirati%20father%2C%20Shams%20excelled%20at%20rugby%20in%20Dubai%2C%20then%20after%20attending%20university%20in%20the%20UK%20played%20for%20England%20at%20sevens.%20%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A