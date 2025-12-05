Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, speaks during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. AFP
Mike Waltz heads to Jordan and Israel as US pushes Gaza peace plan

US ambassador to the UN will meet humanitarian organisations to assess relief efforts

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York

December 05, 2025

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, will travel to Jordan and Israel next week to underscore Washington’s commitment to advancing regional stability and enacting President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, a representative said on Friday.

Mr Waltz, who had been expected to join the 15 members of the UN Security Council on its trip to Syria and Lebanon earlier this week but was replaced by US envoy Morgan Ortagus, will hold talks in Israel and Jordan on regional security and humanitarian operations.

In Jordan, he will meet King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss bilateral co-operation and Amman’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Mr Waltz will also meet humanitarian organisations to assess relief efforts and explore ways to deepen US-Jordan collaboration on regional challenges, including the Syrian refugee crisis, said the representative.

He will then travel to Israel, where meetings are planned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog to advance US-Israel co-operation at the United Nations and review shared regional security priorities.

“This trip reflects President Trump’s unwavering commitment to ending entrenched conflicts and securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the Middle East,” the representative said.

Updated: December 05, 2025, 6:28 PM
