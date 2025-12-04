FBI arrests suspect in Capitol pipe bomb case

The FBI has made an arrest in its nearly five-year investigation into who placed pipe bombs in Washington on the eve of a riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press on Thursday.
The arrest marks the first time investigators have settled on a suspect in an act that had long puzzled law enforcement, spawned a multitude of conspiracy theories, and remained an enduring mystery in the shadow of the violent Capitol siege, a dark chapter of American history.
The pipe bombs were placed on the evening of January 5, 2021, near the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in the District of Columbia. Nobody was hurt before the bombs were rendered safe, but the FBI has said both devices could have been lethal.
