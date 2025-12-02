US politicians consider terrorist designation for all of Muslim Brotherhood

A bill that would compel President Donald Trump to designate the entirety of the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organisation is set to be reviewed by a key Congressional panel on Wednesday.

If approved by the House and the Senate, and signed into law by Mr Trump, the legislation would go much further than his recent executive order that sought to proscribe only some chapters of the Brotherhood but not all, and notably not its branches in Turkey or Qatar, countries that historically have strong ties to the group.

The proposed bipartisan legislation, backed by the likes of Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz, both from Florida, takes particular aim at the Muslim Brotherhood for its connections to Hamas, a group the bill describes as a Brotherhood branch.

Mr Diaz-Balart and Mr Moskowitz sit on the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee, which will meet on Wednesday to discuss the bill that must be endorsed by the panel before it can be taken up by the full House of Representatives.

“Muslim Brotherhood branches have sought to destabilise and undermine United States allies and partners throughout the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and have been outlawed as a terrorist group by the governments of those countries,” the bill states.

A new law would require Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impose sanctions on Muslim Brotherhood members, including barring them from being granted US visas.

Mr Diaz-Balart's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order. Reuters

Conservative voices have long pushed for the US to proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood and some said Mr Trump's executive order targeting the group was insufficient.

Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said excluding Brotherhood branches in Turkey and Qatar “makes about as much sense as banning Italian food without including pasta or pizza”.

“While Qatar boasts that its Hamas residents are negotiators, [Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip] Erdogan helps the group’s terrorist cells plot attacks in Israel from Istanbul," Mr Rubin wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Examiner. "Turkey has become the chief mechanism for terrorism support from Mali to Malaysia, and from Norway to Nigeria."

Laura Loomer, an influential conservative activist and writer with close ties to Mr Trump, criticised his executive order last month. “This designation is probably the weakest designation of the Muslim Brotherhood we could have ever received, as it doesn’t even apply to Qatar and Turkey,” she said at the time.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an Islamist political movement founded in Egypt by Hassan Al Banna in the late 1920s. It has since grown into a transnational movement, with branches and affiliates across much of the Arab and Muslim world.

Last month, the Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations were designated foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisations by the US state of Texas.

