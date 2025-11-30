US and Syrian forces strike ISIS weapons stockpiles

US and Syrian forces have destroyed 15 sites housing ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria, Central Command said on Sunday.

The forces worked together in Rif Dimashq province during air strikes and ground detonations, Centcom said.

“The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machineguns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices. Forces also discovered and destroyed illicit drugs,” Centcom said in a statement.

Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement: “This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the US homeland and around the world."

ISIS, the militant group that once imposed hardline Islamist rule over millions of people in Syria and Iraq, was largely crushed by a US-led coalition several years ago, but has managed to rebuild and regroup.

US President Donald Trump vowed to do everything he could to make Syria successful after November 10 talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, a former Al Qaeda commander who until recently was under sanctions from Washington as a foreign terrorist.

Syria carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations against ISIS cells in the days before the talks in Washington, the Syrian government said at the time.

