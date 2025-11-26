Ozone layer on track for recovery this century as Antarctic hole shrinks

The hole in the ozone layer was the fifth-smallest since 1992, keeping it on track for recovery later this century, Nasa and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have reported.

The NOAA-Nasa report, released this week, credits this success to an international agreement signed in 1992 to phase out ozone-depleting chemicals that had been widening the hole over the Antarctic.

The hole in the ozone layer varies in size throughout the year. However, at the height of this year’s depletion season, from early September through mid-October, the average extent of the hole was about 18.71 million square kilometres, the NOAA-Nasa said. This was about 30 per cent smaller than the largest hole ever observed in 2006.

“Since peaking around the year 2000, levels of ozone-depleting substances in the Antarctic stratosphere have declined by about a third, relative to pre-ozone-hole levels,” said Stephen Montzka, a senior scientist with NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory.

This year's ozone hole is already breaking up, nearly three weeks earlier than the established norm over the past decade.

Scientists have predicted the ozone layer over the Antarctic could heal as early as 2066.

“As predicted, we’re seeing ozone holes trending smaller in area than they were in the early 2000s,” said Paul Newman, a senior scientist with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and leader of the ozone research team at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland. “They’re forming later in the season and breaking up earlier. But we still have a long way to go before it recovers to 1980s levels.”

The ozone layer protects the Earth from solar radiation. However, man-made chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were discovered in the 1970s to deplete the ozone layer.

Under the Montreal Protocol, countries around the world came together in a rare show of international co-operation to phase out the use of CFCs, which were used in products such as refrigerants, propellants in aerosol cans and cleaning solvents, among others.

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

What’s in the budget? Freeze in income tax thresholds results in 780,000 more basic-rate, 920,000 more higher-rate and 4,000 more additional rate payers

National Insurance charged on salary-sacrificed pension contributions above annual £2,000 threshold

Rates on property, savings and dividend income to rise by 2 percentage points

Electric cars hit with 3p per mile tax from April 2028

Two-child benefit cap is removed, costing £3bn

5p cut in fuel duty is retained until September 2026

Debt to rise from 95 per cent of GDP to 96.1 per cent by the end of the decade

Match info Uefa Nations League A Group 4 England 2 (Lingard 78', Kane 85')

Croatia 1 (Kramaric 57') Man of the match: Harry Kane (England)

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now