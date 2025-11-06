Boeing to avoid criminal charges in fatal 737 Max crashes

A US judge on Thursday granted the Justice Department's request to dismiss its criminal case against Boeing in a deal that allowed the plane maker to avoid prosecution stemming from two fatal 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, according to a court filing.

The decision clears the way for the US to enter a non-prosecution agreement with Boeing in which the company will pay more than $1.1 billion in fines to family members of the crash victims.

As part of the deal, Boeing would also have to make commitments to strengthen security and compliance programmes.

A US federal judge dismissed a criminal case against Boeing over two fatal 737 Max crashes. Screengrab / US District Court for the Northern District of Texas

The decision by US District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, to dismiss the case resolves Boeing's legal battle over a criminal charge related to two 737 Max crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia in 2018 an 2019.

Thursday's decision came despite objections from some victims' families who wanted the case to go to trial.

However, Mr O'Connor wrote the government “has not acted with bad faith, has given more than mere conclusory reasons for its dismissal, and has satisfied its obligations” under the Crime Victims' Rights Act, according to the filing.

Boeing entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in 2021 after it was criminally charged with conspiracy to defraud the US on allegations it had obstructed the Federal Aviation Administration's evaluation of the Boeing 737 Max Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

The US aerospace company came under scrutiny last year after a door plug blew midflight on a 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska air. And in May last year the Justice Department accused Boeing of breaching the terms under the 2021 deal because it failed to address compliance measures.

“We are committed to honouring the obligations of our agreement with the Department of Justice. We are also committed to continuing the significant efforts we have made as a company to strengthen our safety, quality, and compliance programmes,” Boeing said.

Boeing and a lawyer representing the victims' families did not immediately return The National's requests for comment.

