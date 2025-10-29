AWS outage: Thousands report issues on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft platforms

Thousands of users are reporting problems with Amazon Web Services on Wednesday, days after a widespread outage disrupted platforms across the internet.

Amazon did not immediately confirm AWS was struggling, but monitoring site Downdetector showed a spike of thousands of users reporting problems with the service, as well as with Microsoft's Azure and 365.

AWS was down for more than 5,800 users, Downdetector reported. Azure was down for more than 16,600 users and Microsoft 365 was down for nearly 9,000 users, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

“We are investigating an issue with the Azure Portal where customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal,” Azure said on its status page.

Users may be unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin centre and see delays when accessing other services, it said on its status page. Users are also facing issues with add-ins and network connectivity in Outlook.

Last week's AWS problems started in Amazon's so-called US-East-1 Region and affected more than 80 of its own services, plus banks, social media platforms and online games that AWS hosts.

